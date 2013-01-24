Home
Shaver series 500

Electric shaver

S777/12
    The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)

    The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)

    The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)

    The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)

      For a skin friendly shave

      Unique carbon fiber frame makes sure the shaver has low weight and is strong, which optimizes handling and suspension.

      With 18 mini-blades, curve-edged shaving head & rounded profile of heads, glide smoothly across your skin while reduce skin irritation, designed for a comfortable and efficient shave.

      4 directional, 54 degree* flex, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas including jawline and neck.

      Rounded profile of heads: reduce friction between skin and shavers significantly, this is designed for a comfortable shave.

      Freely rinse under tap water.

      LED Charging display on the handle.

      The shaver can also be used under shower or with foam.

      Curve-edged shaving head: prevents cutting of the skin, resulting in less skin irritation, this is designed for a comfortable shave.

      Low cap exposure and rounded floe to reduce skin friction every pass.

      30 mins running time

      You'll have 30+ minutes of running time that's about 9 shaves on a eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 2 LED indication
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator on handle
          Charging indicator on handle
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Power plug / cord
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        Up to 30 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Black

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Maximum Power Consumption
        2  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Performance

        Hygiene
        Washable

