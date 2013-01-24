Home
Series 1000

S1301/02
    The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience.

    Suggested retail price: MYR169.00

      27 self-sharpening blades stay sharp and prevent irritation

      Keeps rotating against the cap to guarantee the blades stay sharp and prevent from irritating your skin.

      Protective cap avoids getting irritation and nick and cuts

      Protective cap that comes between the rotative blades and your face to avoid getting irritation and nick and cuts.

      Floating shaving heads adjust to your face and neck curves

      The shaver heads float in different directions for an improved hair catching even in areas difficult to reach.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

      Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.

      5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

      In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      The wet and dry shaver can be used to your preference. At the sink or in the shower, get a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

      Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low.

      IPX7 water-resistant for easy cleaning

      Easily clean under the tap, with the IPX7 water-resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • Imported High Quality Steel
        Contour following
        ContourFlex shaving unit

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Operation
        Cordless use only

      • Power

        Run time
        40 min / 13 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

