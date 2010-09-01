Search terms

  • Ultimate shaving experience Ultimate shaving experience Ultimate shaving experience

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    RQ1280/21

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shaver, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1280 electric shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR1,299.00

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Ultimate shaving experience

    with GyroFleX 3D system

    • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
    • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Precision trimmer
    • Jet clean system
    Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

    Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

    GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

    UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

    UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

    Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

    Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

    Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

    The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

    Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

    Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

    The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

    Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

    Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

    The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

    Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

    Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

    The easy grip shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for an extra precision shave.

    Jet Clean+ system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

    Jet Clean+ system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

    Our Jet Clean+ System cleans and lubricates the blades and recharges the battery after every use. It offers 3 cleaning settings: automatic for normal usage, eco for 40% less energy usage, and intensive for extra-thorough cleaning.

    Skin friendly precision trimmer

    Skin friendly precision trimmer

    The unique skin friendly precision trimmer system is built to avoid unneccessary skin contact. Easy to use for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Logistic data

      Quantity per A-box
      2  pcs
      EAN
      87-1010352336-9
      Dimensions
      L 13.6 x W 25.5 x H 24.5  cm
      Weight
      1.745  kg

    • Accessories

      Stand
      Foldable charging stand
      Pouch
      Luxurious pouch
      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Luxurious travel pouch
      Yes
      Jet Clean system
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Run time
      60  minute(s)
      Stand-by power
      0.15  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W
      Automatic voltage
      100-240  V

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Handle
      • Slim handle
      • Easy grip
      • Anti-slip grip
      Finishing
      • Chromed frame
      • LED Display

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with RQ12
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      GyroFlex 3D contour following
      Shaving system
      • UltraTrack shaving heads
      • Patented Super Lift & Cut
      • Speed XL shaving heads
      SkinComfort
      SkinGlide
      Styling
      Skin friendly precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      • Wet and dry use
      • Jet Clean
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Display
      • Full numeric battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      • Travel lock
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      Charging
      • 1 hour
      • Rechargeable
      • Cordless
      • Quick charge
      Shaving time
      Up to 20 days
      Jet Clean+
      • 3 cleaning settings
      • Automatic
      • Cleans, lubricates and charge
      • Intensive
      • Low-energy

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Luxurious pouch
    • Protection cap
    • Jet Clean+
    • Cleaning fluid
    • Charging stand
    • Cleaning brush
    • Power cord
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.