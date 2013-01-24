Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1275/16
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Ultimate shaving experience Ultimate shaving experience Ultimate shaving experience
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    RQ1275/16
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1275 electric shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR899.00
    Find similar products

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1275 electric shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes. See all benefits

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1275 electric shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR899.00
    Find similar products

    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

    Ultimate shaving experience

    Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1275 electric shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Ultimate shaving experience

      with GyroFleX 3D system

      • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
      • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
      Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

      Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

      GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

      UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

      UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

      Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

      Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

      Easy grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

      The easy grip shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for an extra precision shave.

      Skin friendly precision trimmer

      Skin friendly precision trimmer

      The unique skin friendly precision trimmer system is built to avoid unneccessary skin contact. Easy to use for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

      click-on Beard Styler with 5 length settings

      click-on Beard Styler with 5 length settings

      Skin friendly click-on Beard Styler to experience more facial styles: for anything from a 0.5mm 3-day beard to a 5mm short beard ; Rounded tips and adjustable comb to prevent skin irritation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        GyroFlex 3D contour following
        Shaving system
        • UltraTrack shaving heads
        • Speed XL shaving heads
        • Patented Super Lift & Cut
        Styling
        Beard Styler attachment
        SkinComfort
        SkinGlide

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless
        • Quick charge
        Shaving time
        Up to 20 days
        Display
        • 5 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Travel lock
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Handle
        • Slim handle
        • Easy grip
        • Anti-slip grip
        Finishing
        • Metallic frame
        • LED Display
        Color
        Silver

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Foldable charging stand
        Pouch
        Luxurious pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Click-on styler
        Yes
        Luxurious travel pouch
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60  min
        Automatic voltage
        100-240  V
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W
        Max power consumption
        5,4  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with RQ12

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      • Power cord
      • Protection cap
      • Luxurious pouch

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item