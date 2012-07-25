2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1090
With shaving minutes indicator
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
2.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Phillip1946
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
An excellent shaver with outstanding features
Philips arcitec Electric shaver RQ1090 is the best shaver I have used to date. The shaver provides a very close shave, even under the chin (but not perfect under the chin). It is extremely easy to clean, either place it under warm water for about 30 sec. or in the Jet Clean System, which both cleans and oils the shaver. The Arcitec is nicely designed and feels good in your hand, making shaving a pleasure rather than a tedious chore. I can therefore highly recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver
drysdale
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Poor shaving results
I only use this shaver on rare occasions as the resuts are rather poor- have had to revert to wet shaving.
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver
RH01
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Poor shaving results
I only use this shaver on rare occasions as the resuts are rather poor- have had to revert to wet shaving.
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver