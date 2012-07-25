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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1

Discontinued

arcitecElectric shaver

RQ1090

2.8
| (4) Reviews

1 award

The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, The Philips arcitec electric shaver RQ1090 combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.
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Perfectly close, even on the neck

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

  • With shaving minutes indicator

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

4

Reviews

5
2

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An excellent shaver with outstanding features

Philips arcitec Electric shaver RQ1090 is the best shaver I have used to date. The shaver provides a very close shave, even under the chin (but not perfect under the chin). It is extremely easy to clean, either place it under warm water for about 30 sec. or in the Jet Clean System, which both cleans and oils the shaver. The Arcitec is nicely designed and feels good in your hand, making shaving a pleasure rather than a tedious chore. I can therefore highly recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Poor shaving results

I only use this shaver on rare occasions as the resuts are rather poor- have had to revert to wet shaving.

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Poor shaving results

I only use this shaver on rare occasions as the resuts are rather poor- have had to revert to wet shaving.

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver

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