Lift&Cut
The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits
The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Can be used corded and cordless
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge
