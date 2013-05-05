Home
Electric shaver

PQ226/18
  • Smart shave for confidence Smart shave for confidence Smart shave for confidence
    Smart shave for confidence

    The Philips PQ226 rechargeable electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with unique Reflex Action technology. You can be confident you will look your best every day See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR93.00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR93.00

      • Rechargeable
      • Micro USB
      comfortably close

      imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience

      Follow the curves of your face

      Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

      Cordless rechargeable shaver with micro USB interface

      micro USB interface offers multi charging possibility

      Anti-slip grip

      The soft-touch slim fit handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

      Slim fit handle

      Slim design fits comfortably in your hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • 8 hours
        • Rechargeable
        • Micro USB charging
        Shaving time
        Up to 30 minutes

      • Service

        Replacement head for China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
        Replacement head outside China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        • CloseCut
        • Imported from Europe

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        2  W

