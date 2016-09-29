2 year warranty
Discontinued
PQ226/18
Smart shave for confidence
The Philips PQ226 rechargeable electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with unique Reflex Action technology. You can be confident you will look your best every day
Rechargeable
Micro USB
imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck
5.0
of 5
1
Review
웅이랑께
29/09/2016
한국
Verified buyer
good good very good
부담없는 가격 / 깔끔한 디자인 / USB충전방식 면도기를 찾는다면 필립스 PQ226/18이 정답
This review was made for PQ226/18 전기 면도기
This review was made for PQ226/18 전기 면도기