Ultra power with ultra compact body
This ultra slim mini massage gun is a powerful tool for people who do regular exercises. With a powerful dynamic system, it can provide an amazing 10kg power output at 8mm massage depth, which is perfect for sport warm up and recovery. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With the powerful dynamic system, the device can provide a 10kg output power at 8mm massage depth, which is an innovative breakthrough.
Real-time strength feedback shows on light ring with colors. You can monitor the pressure you are using on your body, so that you can adjust your massage plan according to advice of your physio.
Only 35mm wide, the metallic handle is easy to grasp. The overall size is just 14.57.53.5cm. It can be put in close fitting sport bags and occupies very little space.
The housing is made from refined aluminium which is light weight and strong. The whole dynamic system is made from precision metal. All the parts are not just strong and durable but also perfectly detailed.
Massage heads are essential for massage guns. This massage gun has 6 massage heads, which can satisfy all sport recovery and daily relaxation purpose.
Specially tuned and powerful DC brushless motor, the SuperDynamic all-metal super power system ensures that the massage gun can reach the maximum thrust of 10kg. It enhances the effect of daily relaxing massage.
The high elasticity of the rubber complements the vibration frequency of the massage gun, optimizing muscle tissue penetration for the best possible massage effect. The soft rubber surface is easy to clean supporting bacteria and harmful substances removal after long-term use. Protecting the skin's health.
