2 year warranty
PPM7501
Ultra power with ultra compact body
This ultra slim mini massage gun is a powerful tool for people who do regular exercises. With a powerful dynamic system, it can provide an amazing 10kg power output at 8mm massage depth, which is perfect for sport warm up and recovery.
Compact size, powerful output
Professional accessories
With the powerful dynamic system, the device can provide a 10kg output power at 8mm massage depth, which is an innovative breakthrough.
Real-time strength feedback shows on light ring with colors. You can monitor the pressure you are using on your body, so that you can adjust your massage plan according to advice of your physio.
Only 35mm wide, the metallic handle is easy to grasp. The overall size is just 14.57.53.5cm. It can be put in close fitting sport bags and occupies very little space.
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