2 year warranty
PPM7323
Deep massage for sports recovery
This device is well designed for entry level sports users. 8mm shockwave can reach the deep tissues of big muscles and relief the fatigue by sports. Special designed massage accessories can be used to provide different massage experience.
Powerful output for sports
Professional accessories
Easy to operate
The dynamic system provides shockwave frequency up to 2800rpm and 8mm depth. Even the deep tissues of big muscles can be reached. The fatigue after sports practice will be obviously reduced after massage for several minutes with this device.
Different accessories are designed for different massage purpose. With well designed curve and massage points, you can get decent massage experience with different muscle groups and get the best muscle recovery after practice.
The improvement on structure design makes the device much lighter than early models, while keeps the same reliability features. It's much easier to enjoy the massage for longer time.
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