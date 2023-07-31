Search terms

Massage Gun

PPM7323
    This device is well designed for entry level sports users. 8mm shockwave can reach the deep tissues of big muscles and relief the fatigue by sports. Special designed massage accessories can be used to provide different massage experience. See all benefits

      8mm shockwave to deep muscle tissues

      • Powerful output for sports
      • Professional accessories
      • Easy to operate

      Powerful output for deep tissue recovery

      The dynamic system provides shockwave frequency up to 2800rpm and 8mm depth. Even the deep tissues of big muscles can be reached. The fatigue after sports practice will be obviously reduced after massage for several minutes with this device.

      6 well designed massage accessories

      Different accessories are designed for different massage purpose. With well designed curve and massage points, you can get decent massage experience with different muscle groups and get the best muscle recovery after practice.

      Light weight design

      The improvement on structure design makes the device much lighter than early models, while keeps the same reliability features. It's much easier to enjoy the massage for longer time.

      7 gear levels

      With 5 constant speed levels and 2 wave speed curve levels provides flexibility for users to get the right massage for different body parts and get the best relaxation for muscles after sports.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Net weight
        Approx. 0.7kg
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        157x62x204  mm
        Color
        Black
        Quantity of massage heads
        6

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        7.4 V
        Massage amplitude
        8 mm
        Massage frequency
        2800 rpm
        Working power
        30 W
        Battery
        1500 mAh
        Charging current
        2 A
        Charging voltage
        5 V
        Charging port
        USB Type-C

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

