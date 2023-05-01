Search terms

Mini massage gun

PPM7303
  Compact and portable
    Mini massage gun

    PPM7303
    Compact and portable

    Equipped with 7 massage heads including hot compress function, it brings you a personalized experience. 45 degrees thermostatically hot compress, compact and portable, with 5 speed levels, the effect of massage and relaxation is improved. See all benefits

      Compact and portable

      Enjoy relaxation anytime

      • Hot compress
      • 5kg force output
      • 7 massage heads

      Light and portable, comfortable to hold

      With the weight less than 300g, the massagegun is light and portable to carry. "T" shape design, metallic paint and 36mm wide grip, make the massage gun easy and comfortable to grasp as well as simple to storage.

      Massagist available anywhere

      Enjoy powerful and warm massage in multiple scenarios: Awaken the vitality of muscle groups before training and relieve muscle soreness after training for fitness person. Say goodbye to shoulder pain for office worker. Quickly relieve for sore calves to people on travel or business trip.

      High frequency vibration, deep massage

      SuperDynamic all-metal powertrain, improve the device performance to provide 5kg force output. One key to operate 5 strength levels, deeper and deeper relaxation with step by step massage.

      7 massage heads, meet your different needs.

      Accessories include 7 massage heads. You can have targeted massage on various large muscles of body parts, such as back, arms and thighs.

      Vibrating heat compress to relieve muscle tension

      Once the massage head is connected, the device will automatically recognize and turn on the hot compress mode. The stainless steel surface will heat quickly when the machine is turned on, and the hot compress will be heated at a constant temperature of 45C. With high-frequency impact, the heat penetrates deep into the muscles, and the relaxation effect is more ideal.

      45 degrees thermostatically heating

      Applying heating to high frequency massage gun, differs from the previous series. Special design of hot compress function with vibration improves the massage and relaxation effect.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Net weight
        303 g
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        75×38×153  mm
        Color
        Dark grey
        Quantity of massage heads
        7

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        7.4 V
        Working power
        10 W
        Battery
        1300 mAh
        Maximum thrust
        5 kg
        Charging current
        2 A
        Charging voltage
        5 V
        Charging port
        USB Type-C 5V 2A

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

