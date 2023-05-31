Search terms

    Help relieve knee discomfort through air pressure and heat compress functions. A variety of massage modes and gears are available, suitable for different groups of people for knee massage and relaxation. See all benefits

      AirWave pressing and hot compress

      • Combined massage
      • Airbag full wrap
      • wearable use in wireless

      Massage both knees together to relax

      Dual massager design, both knees can enjoy knee care at the same time.

      40-50°C hot compress temperature, 3 adjustable temperatures

      3 levels of hot compress temperature can be adjusted to promote blood circulation, effectively relieve muscle tension, reduce local pain, let people fully relax and relieve the fatigue of the day. Built-in precise NTC temperature control system, overheating automatic power off, to achieve intelligent anti-scald.

      4 massage modes, smart and convenient

      There are 4 preset massage modes, one button to start the massage, giving you the comfort you want.

      10 airbag areas, air wave airbag massage

      There are 10 three-dimensional airbags inside, which wrap the knees in multiple angles for massage, give the knee airbags a squeeze massage, and relax the knees

      Suspended three-dimensional support for the knee joint

      The knee part of the device is equipped with a ring-shaped air suspension, which fixes the patella by inflating the airbag and gives the patella a supporting effect. Patella massage can be achieved by switching between inflation and deflation cycles, relaxing the patella and relieving the pressure on the patella.

      30-minute intelligent timed massage, avoid excessive massage

      A timed 30-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding excessive massage and causing discomfort of redness and swelling of the skin.

      Built-in battery, charging use is available

      Built-in 5000mAh battery can be used for 120 minutes when fully charged. The device supports use in charging, so there is no worry about battery life.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Color
        Dark blue
        Net weight
        about 0.78 kg
        Quantity of airbags
        10

      • Main parameters

        Temperature of heating
        40-50  °C
        Battery
        5000 mAh
        Charging port
        USB Type-C

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

