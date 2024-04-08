Search terms

PPM5301DB/97
    Massage care with wireless vibration and heating

    Through the imitation of hand tapping with hot compress function, it can relieve muscle and joint pain. Multiple temperature levels and intensity are available. With the extension belt,it can also be used to massage other parts of the body. See all benefits

      Massage care with wireless vibration and heating

      Innovative and versatile, Fit and massage joints

      • Detachable controller
      • 3 levels of vibration
      • 5 hot compress levels

      Vibration mode, professional relaxation massage

      3 levels of adjustable vibration: level 1 to wake up muscles, level 2 to relax muscles, and level 3 to deep massage. You can choose suitable levels by yourself to avoid damage and effectively remove fatigue.

      Hot compress of 40-60°C, 5 adjustable levels

      The temperature of 5-level hot compress can be adjusted to promote vasodilation, strengthen local blood circulation, effectively relieve muscle tension, reduce local pain. You will have a full relaxation and fatigue relief of the day.

      The controller is detachable, no burden to carry around

      The main unit is detachable, which is more convenient to carry and clean. The host has a built in battery with a capacity of 1800mAh, which can be used for 90 minutes when fully charged.

      3D surround ergonomic design for better protect knees

      Accurately massage the important acupoints of the knee, and cover more massage area. Using skin-friendly fabrics to enhance the experience, promote blood circulation, and relieve discomfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Net weight
        Approx. 310g

      • Main parameters

        Temperature of heating
        40-60  °C
        Battery
        2500mAh
        Charging port
        USB Type-C
        Charging Voltage
        5V
        Charging Current
        1A

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

