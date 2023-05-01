2 year warranty
PPM4721
Multifunctional massage, release pressure
Made of light and thin fabric, this product can relieve pain through vibration and hot compress. The 3D support bar can stabilize the waist to prevent excessive bending. Equipped with a cold gel bag for calming and relieving muscle sprains.
Combined Massage
Stereo support
Wireless use
Built-in 4 high-frequency vibration massage areas, directly hit the sore muscles. You can relax your waist muscles immersively and relieve muscle fatigue and soreness.
There are 2 warm-up massage modes and 2 recovery massage modes after exercise. With 4 zones of cool rhythmic lighting, the massage has a more technological sense.
There are 2 arch-shaped supporting steel bars to stabilize the lumbar spine, disperse the pressure on the lumbar spine from the upper body, and provide protection and fixation to the waist.
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