PPM4721
    Made of light and thin fabric, this product can relieve pain through vibration and hot compress. The 3D support bar can stabilize the waist to prevent excessive bending. Equipped with a cold gel bag for calming and relieving muscle sprains. See all benefits

      Combining 3 functions to energize the waist

      • Combined Massage
      • Stereo support
      • Wireless use

      4-zone high-frequency vibration massage to relax and relieve

      Built-in 4 high-frequency vibration massage areas, directly hit the sore muscles. You can relax your waist muscles immersively and relieve muscle fatigue and soreness.

      4 vibration modes to enrich massage experience

      There are 2 warm-up massage modes and 2 recovery massage modes after exercise. With 4 zones of cool rhythmic lighting, the massage has a more technological sense.

      Metal steel bar support bar to disperse support pressure

      There are 2 arch-shaped supporting steel bars to stabilize the lumbar spine, disperse the pressure on the lumbar spine from the upper body, and provide protection and fixation to the waist.

      40-55°C hot compress temperature, 4 adjustable temperatures

      NTC intelligent temperature control can strengthen the local blood circulation of the human body, thereby effectively relieving muscle tension and pain, allowing you to relax and relieve the fatigue of the day.

      30-minute intelligent timed massage, avoid excessive massage

      A timed 30-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding excessive massage and causing discomfort of redness and swelling of the skin.

      Built-in battery, avoid power cord constraints.

      The control box has a built-in battery with a capacity of 3200mAh, which can be used for 120 minutes when fully charged.

      Soft touch, light fabric

      It is made of fine fabric sewing, and the whole machine feels soft to the touch. The fabric is added with antibacterial and antibacterial technology, which makes it healthier to wear and more secure to use.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Color
        Dark blue
        Net weight
        approx. 1.1kg
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        1090x224x50  mm
        Main materials
        Mesh cloth

      • Main parameters

        Auto shut-off time
        30 minutes
        Temperature of heating
        40-55  °C
        Working voltage
        3.7 V
        Working power
        9.5 W
        Battery
        3200 mAh
        Charging current
        2 A
        Charging voltage
        5 V
        Charging port
        USB Type-C

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

