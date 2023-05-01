Search terms

Back massager

PPM4501
  Full back massage
    Full back massage

    The back massager uses up to 12 floating massage nodes. The massage range covers both the waist and back, so you can instantly get a relaxing experience of the whole back. Floating massage provides you protection. See all benefits

    Full back massage

    Full back massage

    Full back massage

      Full back massage

      12 massage nodes provide care of the waist and bac

      • Multi-nodes floating massage
      • Thermostatically hot compress
      • One-key control

      Multi-node massage relax both the upper and lower back

      Up to 12 massage nodes are arranged on both the left and right side. A large area rotation can cover the back to massage all parts precisely.

      Comfortable fit to curved surface for complete massage

      In-depth study of the human body curve in order to make the massager more compliant with the body and achieve a purer massage experience

      Promote blood circulation and muscle relaxation

      42 degrees (3 degrees) hot compress thermostat. While the massage nodes are kneading and massaging, it can also heat the massaged area to accelerate blood circulation, eliminate swelling and pain, and relieve muscle soreness.

      Imitate human massage skill, enjoy a comfortable experience

      Use 3D stereo massage nodes, which are different from ordinary 2D flat massage nodes. It can simulate real person's pushing, pulling and kneading massage techniques to deeply soothe muscles and eliminate fatigue.

      Innovative floating massage

      Design of floating massage nodes provides protection. When the body is close to the massager, it will stretch back and forth to avoid damage caused by squeezing the body tissues.

      Timed massage to avoid overuse

      15 minutes preset massage function to prevent damage caused by excessive massage or hot compress

      One-key control, easy to use

      Make hard things simple: complete all the functional procedures with one touch.

      Personalized massage settings with 4 modes

      Experience in four different modes

      Color status indicator: clear and easy to understand

      Buttons and massage heads are equipped with colored status lights. Orange light indicates heated mode while blue light indicates no heat.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Color
        Dark blue
        Heating Type
        Heating light
        Net weight
        approx. 3kg
        Power supply
        Adapter (IN100-240V OUT12V)
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        422×164×470  mm
        Main materials
        • Mesh cloth
        • Poly urethane

      • Main parameters

        Auto shut-off time
        15 minutes
        Rated Power
        24  W
        Cord length of adapter
        1.8 m

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

