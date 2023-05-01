2 year warranty
PPM4501
Full back massage
The back massager uses up to 12 floating massage nodes. The massage range covers both the waist and back, so you can instantly get a relaxing experience of the whole back. Floating massage provides you protection.
Multi-nodes floating massage
Thermostatically hot compress
One-key control
Up to 12 massage nodes are arranged on both the left and right side. A large area rotation can cover the back to massage all parts precisely.
In-depth study of the human body curve in order to make the massager more compliant with the body and achieve a purer massage experience
42 degrees (3 degrees) hot compress thermostat. While the massage nodes are kneading and massaging, it can also heat the massaged area to accelerate blood circulation, eliminate swelling and pain, and relieve muscle soreness.
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