Search terms

1

Massage Back Brace

PPM4361
Overall Rating / 5
  • You personal masseur and posture coach You personal masseur and posture coach You personal masseur and posture coach
    -{discount-value}

    Massage Back Brace

    PPM4361
    Overall Rating / 5

    You personal masseur and posture coach

    This massager is light weight and wearable. You can enjoy deep vibration massage and hot compress to your shoulder at anytime. The smart built-in posture sensor can provide a kindly reminder when bad posture is detected. See all benefits

    Massage Back Brace

    You personal masseur and posture coach

    This massager is light weight and wearable. You can enjoy deep vibration massage and hot compress to your shoulder at anytime. The smart built-in posture sensor can provide a kindly reminder when bad posture is detected. See all benefits

    You personal masseur and posture coach

    This massager is light weight and wearable. You can enjoy deep vibration massage and hot compress to your shoulder at anytime. The smart built-in posture sensor can provide a kindly reminder when bad posture is detected. See all benefits

    Massage Back Brace

    You personal masseur and posture coach

    This massager is light weight and wearable. You can enjoy deep vibration massage and hot compress to your shoulder at anytime. The smart built-in posture sensor can provide a kindly reminder when bad posture is detected. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Personal massagers

      You personal masseur and posture coach

      Healthy life with deep massage and health posture

      • VibWave deep shoulder massage
      • Constant hot compress
      • 3D elastic shoulder muscle aid
      • Poor posture reminder

      Constant temperature hot compress

      With temperature sensors built-in. The well controlled massage module provides a relaxing hot compress to improve the muscle blood circulation.

      3-area VibWave vibration massage for deep mucle relaxation

      The VibWave massage uses a high frequency vibration which goes deeply into muscle and relax muscle tissues efficiently.

      3DSuit stereo-cut back brace assists should muscles

      The stereo cut body fits your back well and the elastic strips help to reduce the burden of your shoulder muscles and straighten your back.

      Smart posture sensor to more easily improve posture habits

      The built-in posture sensor can work a whole day, providing a kindly reminder when bowed back is detected. Users will gradually get used to a healthier habit to keep back straight when sitting and standing.

      Anti-bacterial and splash-proof fabrics

      The device is made of fabrics processed with nanotechnology. The anti-bacterial ingredients prevents the device to get smelly and unhealthy after use. The splash-proof layer keeps most dirt away and makes it easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Net weight
        330 g
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        454x367x20  mm
        Color
        Blue

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        3.7 V
        Working power
        12 W
        Battery
        5000 mAh
        Charging current
        2 A
        Charging voltage
        5 V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.