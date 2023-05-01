2 year warranty
PPM4361
You personal masseur and posture coach
This massager is light weight and wearable. You can enjoy deep vibration massage and hot compress to your shoulder at anytime. The smart built-in posture sensor can provide a kindly reminder when bad posture is detected.
VibWave deep shoulder massage
Constant hot compress
3D elastic shoulder muscle aid
Poor posture reminder
With temperature sensors built-in. The well controlled massage module provides a relaxing hot compress to improve the muscle blood circulation.
The VibWave massage uses a high frequency vibration which goes deeply into muscle and relax muscle tissues efficiently.
The stereo cut body fits your back well and the elastic strips help to reduce the burden of your shoulder muscles and straighten your back.
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