2 year warranty
PPM4331
Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation
Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use.
EMS pulse
3 temperature levels
Detachable design
Made of highly active silver ion coating lining, it conducts heat quickly and locks in temperature for a long time. With the hot compress function, it can increase body temperature even while sitting and promote sweating. Wearing it during exercise can speed up calorie burning and improve exercise efficiency. 3 levels of temperature are available: 40, 45 and 50.
The high-elastic fabric fits the waist and abdomen, making it comfortable to wear. It tightens the waist and abdomen without constricting the body. It fits the waist and abdomen curves and evenly applies force to the waist and abdomen. It stretches longitudinally and supports horizontally to disperse the pressure on the lumbar spine during exercise and reduce sports injuries.
Upgraded EMS frequency setting to help muscles move independently, allowing you to exercise your waist and abdomen while sitting or standing.
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