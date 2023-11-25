Search terms

Abdominal massage belt

PPM4331

PPM4331
Overall Rating / 5
  • Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation
    -{discount-value}

    Abdominal massage belt

    PPM4331
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

    Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use.

    Abdominal massage belt

    Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

    Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits

    Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

    Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits

    Abdominal massage belt

    Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

    Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits

      Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

      Silver ion×EMS×hot compress, relax with massage

      • EMS pulse
      • 3 temperature levels
      • Detachable design

      Nano-silver cloth to gathers heat and promote sweating

      Made of highly active silver ion coating lining, it conducts heat quickly and locks in temperature for a long time. With the hot compress function, it can increase body temperature even while sitting and promote sweating. Wearing it during exercise can speed up calorie burning and improve exercise efficiency. 3 levels of temperature are available: 40, 45 and 50.

      Comfortable surround protects your waist and abdomen

      The high-elastic fabric fits the waist and abdomen, making it comfortable to wear. It tightens the waist and abdomen without constricting the body. It fits the waist and abdomen curves and evenly applies force to the waist and abdomen. It stretches longitudinally and supports horizontally to disperse the pressure on the lumbar spine during exercise and reduce sports injuries.

      EMS microcurrent massage accelerates muscle movement

      Upgraded EMS frequency setting to help muscles move independently, allowing you to exercise your waist and abdomen while sitting or standing.

      6 modes and 16 intensities to assist massage relaxation

      6 major areas of joint massage, covering a wide area, deeply targeting the waist and abdominal muscle groups, simulating waist and abdominal muscle movement and massage relaxation.With 6 modes (abdominal strengthening, tapping, kneading, exercise, massage, relaxation) and 16 intensities, you can always find a massage combination that suits you.

      Large screen display &long battery life for wireless massage

      Large screen display: 6 modes and 16 intensities are clear at a glance. It is also equipped with a color light bar to display the hot compress status. It has many functions but will not be confusing.It has a built-in 2500mAh lithium battery, which can be used for up to 120 minutes after a full charge. You can take it out with peace of mind.

      Intelligent voice reminder, simple and easy to use

      There are mechanical buttons on the controller, and mode adjustment and intensity adjustment are operated by separate buttons, making the interaction clear.Intimate intelligent voice reminder allows you to operate clearly without looking down.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Net weight
        about 400g
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        1050×203×20  mm
        Color
        Black

      • Main parameters

        Auto shut-off time
        15 minutes
        Working voltage
        3.7 V
        Temperature of heating
        about 40-50  °C
        Working power
        8 W
        Battery
        2500 mAh
        Charging current
        1 A
        Charging port
        USB Type-C
        Charging voltage
        5 V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

