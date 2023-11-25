Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation
Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation
Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits
Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation
Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation
Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits
Made of highly active silver ion coating lining, it conducts heat quickly and locks in temperature for a long time. With the hot compress function, it can increase body temperature even while sitting and promote sweating. Wearing it during exercise can speed up calorie burning and improve exercise efficiency. 3 levels of temperature are available: 40, 45 and 50.
The high-elastic fabric fits the waist and abdomen, making it comfortable to wear. It tightens the waist and abdomen without constricting the body. It fits the waist and abdomen curves and evenly applies force to the waist and abdomen. It stretches longitudinally and supports horizontally to disperse the pressure on the lumbar spine during exercise and reduce sports injuries.
Upgraded EMS frequency setting to help muscles move independently, allowing you to exercise your waist and abdomen while sitting or standing.
6 major areas of joint massage, covering a wide area, deeply targeting the waist and abdominal muscle groups, simulating waist and abdominal muscle movement and massage relaxation.With 6 modes (abdominal strengthening, tapping, kneading, exercise, massage, relaxation) and 16 intensities, you can always find a massage combination that suits you.
Large screen display: 6 modes and 16 intensities are clear at a glance. It is also equipped with a color light bar to display the hot compress status. It has many functions but will not be confusing.It has a built-in 2500mAh lithium battery, which can be used for up to 120 minutes after a full charge. You can take it out with peace of mind.
There are mechanical buttons on the controller, and mode adjustment and intensity adjustment are operated by separate buttons, making the interaction clear.Intimate intelligent voice reminder allows you to operate clearly without looking down.
General specifications
Main parameters
Country of origin
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.