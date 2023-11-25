Large screen display &long battery life for wireless massage

Large screen display: 6 modes and 16 intensities are clear at a glance. It is also equipped with a color light bar to display the hot compress status. It has many functions but will not be confusing.It has a built-in 2500mAh lithium battery, which can be used for up to 120 minutes after a full charge. You can take it out with peace of mind.