2 year warranty
PPM2522
Wave-type vibration, relax for better exploration
16 silicone massage contacts, soft, comfortable and easy to clean. With 3 hot compress levels, 5 modes and Bluetooth function you can choose a comfortable temperature, use it in various scenarios and enjoy music during leisure massage time.
VibWave vibration
Hot compress under the eyes
Grid visualization design
Wireless music playback
Combined with Asian face data, in-depth analysis and research, finely customize the height and angle of each massage head, and strive to achieve 3D three-dimensional fit, which greatly improves the massage effect and comfort. In addition, the massager is customized a variety of effective massage techniques according to the most effective massage strength and techniques of each acupoint to achieve point-to-point efficient massage.
The 6 contacts under the eyes are equipped with 3 levels of thermostatically hot compress function. Different modes correspond to the most suitable temperature, which can effectively promote blood circulation in the eyes, dredge the meridians, relax the muscles of the eyes, and improve the massage effect.
16 massage contacts, ingeniously made of soft silicone material, to restore the touch of human hand massage to the greatest extent. Silky smooth to greatly reduce the skin pulling feeling, effectively protect the skin so will not cause dry lines and fine lines during the massage process. In addition, this material can reduce the dust on the surface, and it can be restored to clean by wiping lightly, effectively ensuring eye hygiene.
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