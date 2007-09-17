Search terms

PAC015/00
    Philips PAC015 provides you flexible and secures listening pleasure while running or working out. Carry your players with adjustable closure armband without skipping a beat. Bendable yet secure ear hook enhance your wearing comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Type
        Dynamic
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Acoustic system
        Open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        15 mW
        Sensitivity
        100 dB
        Speaker diameter
        15 mm
        Voice coil
        Copper

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mmn stereo
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Dimensions

        Product weight (g)
        43 g
        Blister dimensions (WxDxH)
        135 x 39 x 213 mm
        Packaging type
        Clamshell

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 37558 4

      • Convenience

        Adjustable elastic band
        Yes
        Washable fabric pouch
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        .745  kg
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Length
        19.9  cm
        Nett weight
        .2  kg
        Tare weight
        .545  kg
        Width
        19.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.9  cm
        Gross weight
        .125  kg
        Height
        21.3  cm
        Nett weight
        .04  kg
        Tare weight
        .085  kg
        Width
        13.5  cm

