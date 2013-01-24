Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Fidelio

On-ear headband headset

M1WT/00
Fidelio
Overall Rating / 5
8 Awards
Fidelio
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Philips Fidelio On-ear headband headset

    M1WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    8 Awards

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Fidelio On-ear headband headset

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Fidelio On-ear headband headset

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      • Fidelio
      • White
      Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

      Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

      The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

      Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

      Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

      Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation.

      Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

      Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

      The acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that comprises ear-shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, it isolates every natural sound detail and delivers precise and dynamic bass without compromising on sound clarity.

      Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

      Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

      The materials used for the Fidelio M1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise. This is designed with the outer cushion - using a balanced proportion of fabric and protein leather - to reduce ear surface pressure and heat build-up, so that the M1 feels and sounds excellent.

      Double-layered ear-shells engineered for sound precision

      Double-layered ear-shells engineered for sound precision

      The M1's double-layered ear-shells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1 an ideal music companion for a long time to come.

      High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

      High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

      Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

      In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

      In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

      In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included.

      Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

      Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

      Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal.

      Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

      Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

      Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers.

      Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound

      Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .

      Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

      Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        15 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Maximum power input
        150  mW
        Distortion
        < 0.1% THD
        WBCV
        111 mV

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Oxygen free cable (1.1m)
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, NOKIA*, SAMSUNG*, SONY * Only for latest models.

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Audio cable
        with mic and pickup button

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        17.9  cm
        Length
        7  inch
        Width
        17.8  cm
        Width
        7  inch
        Height
        21.9  cm
        Height
        8.6  inch
        Nett weight
        0.4504  kg
        Nett weight
        0.993  lb
        Gross weight
        1.273  kg
        Gross weight
        2.806  lb
        Tare weight
        0.8226  kg
        Tare weight
        1.814  lb
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 67899 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        20.2  cm
        Height
        8  inch
        Width
        16.8  cm
        Width
        6.6  inch
        Depth
        8.3  cm
        Depth
        3.3  inch
        Nett weight
        0.2252  kg
        Nett weight
        0.496  lb
        Gross weight
        0.5614  kg
        Gross weight
        1.238  lb
        Tare weight
        0.3362  kg
        Tare weight
        0.741  lb
        EAN
        87 12581 67899 9
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        16.4  cm
        Width
        6.5  inch
        Height
        18  cm
        Height
        7.1  inch
        Depth
        4.2  cm
        Depth
        1.7  inch
        Weight
        0.166  kg
        Weight
        0.366  lb

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Fidelio M1
      • Fidelio M1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item