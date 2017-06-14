ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

FidelioHeadphones with mic

M1MKIIWT/00

2.7

| (11) Reviews

High fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go.

See all benefits

High fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

  • High resolution audio

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Flat folding

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

Acoustically sealed to keep sound details in, noise out

Acoustically sealed to keep sound details in, noise out

The Fidelio headphone features an acoustic seal that’s a specially designed ribbon lock built into the internal chamber, which eliminates any unnecessary sound leakage and preserves sound details. Not only do you get excellent bass extension, but also immersive enjoyment of every superb detail of your music, without environmental disturbances.

Double-layered earshells engineered for sound precision

The Philips Fidelio M1MKII's double-layered earshells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1MKII an ideal music companion for a long time to come.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

11

Reviews

3

14/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic design and amazing sound

I have to disagree with all the reviews on here, had my pair for a year and half and have had no problems whatsoever. I have used them almost every day and they still look fantastic, the faux leather seems to be of a very high quality, they are very comfortable even with 2 hours of wearing them. Such a high quality feel to these headphones and they have been excellent for me. Seems to be a problem with the ear pads for some people but for me they've been great. Your ears do start to get a little hot after an hour or so but that is the same with pretty much all on-ear headphones. They also sit on your head very nicely, some headphones feel clamped to your skull but these are just right-not too loose so that they fall off but still comfortable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic

02/09/2018

한국

한국

내구성이...

소리는 단단한 중저음을 가지고 있습니다. 단점은 한가지인데, 귀를 덥는 부분의 내구성이 취약합니다. 접착 부위가 떨어져서 내부 스폰지가 보이네요.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic

30/06/2016

日本

日本

ハイパフォーマンス

音像をコンパクトな空間で捉えている点がよい。恣意的なニュアンスづけなく、素直な音作りが感じられ、すべての音がバランスよく聞こえる。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO ヘッドフォン／マイク付き

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO ヘッドフォン／マイク付き

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.