Search terms

  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it. Cleaner teeth. Gently does it. Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

    Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6807/06

    Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while removing up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all ProtectiveClean
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

    Remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual

    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • 1 cleaning mode
    • 1 x BrushSync feature
    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

    Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

    Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart mode pairing and Smart replacement reminders.

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White and Mint

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 ProtectiveClean
      Brush heads
      1 C2 Optimal Plaque Defense
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps reduce cavities
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      2 intensities
      • Low
      • High

    • Smart sensor technology

      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    * Suggested retail price

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.