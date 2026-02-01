Search terms

    Philips Sonicare 1100 Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX3901/01

    Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 1000 Series. Enjoy up to 3x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush

    Available in:

    Suggested retail price: MYR119.00

    Philips Sonicare 1100 Rechargeable toothbrush

    • Gently removes 3x more plaque
    • Easy Start
    • SmartTimer & Quadpacer
    • 14-day battery life
    Gently removes up to 3x more plaque*

    This electric toothbrush comes with our Intercare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Easy switch to electric brushing

    Sonicare easy-start program is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.

    Guided brushing sessions

    Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 30 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

    14-day battery life

    Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after one full charge. Bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      Medium
      For an everyday clean

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W (automatically reached within 1 minute)

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Timer
      SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 1100 rechargeable toothbrush
      Brush head
      1 InterCare
      Charger
      1 Charging cable

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 3x more plaque removal*

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

    • vs. a manual toothbrush
