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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3571/98

Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

Powerful surround sound and high definition pictures delivered by this elegant system provide unbeatable home entertainment. Enjoy sharp pictures with 1080p HDMI upconversion, as well as playback from portable media players and USB sticks.

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Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

  • 1200W RMS power

  • DVD playback

DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

Clear Voice for more audible vocals in movies and music

Clear Voice for more audible vocals in movies and music

Critical moments in a conversation or inspiring lyrics to a song are too often missed. Rewinding the DVD disrupts the entertainment, whilst simply ignoring what was missed diminishes the enjoyment. Clear Voice is an innovative audio technology that significantly increases the intelligibility of vocalizations, whether spoken or sang. It ensures you hear every word - so you can enjoy what you're watching to the fullest.

Fullsound™ to bring your MP3 music to life

Fullsound™ to bring your MP3 music to life

Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

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