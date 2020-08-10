2 year warranty
Discontinued
Turn up your experience
This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home.
DivX Ultra
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
interscott
10/08/2020
Australia
extremly exalent 1000%
out of experence i would recommend a re manufacure
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3105 DVD home theater system
Date of Use 2018-08-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3105 DVD home theater system
Date of Use 2018-08-10