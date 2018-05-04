2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTL5160B/12
Unmatched voice clarity from 3.1 Ch
Upgrade your TV with enhanced voice clarity and virtual surround sound for better cinematic experience. Start enjoy high quality sound and seamless playback experience with your favorite music apps with this Google cast enabled soundbar.
3.1 CH wireless subwoofer
Google Cast & Spotify Connect
Bluetooth and NFC
1 HDMI in & HDMI out ARC
2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and explosive dynamic range
Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a soundstage to turn the soundstage on, start Bluetooth® pairing, and begin streaming music.
Using Spotify Connect you can easily browse, explore, and play music from any room in the house using your smart device as a remote. With a direct Spotify connection, you can play music straight from the cloud so your smart device can be used for calls, videos or even go out of range without interrupting your music. This is also more battery friendly, since energy used for music is minimized. All the same great Spotify features are there, from its ready-made lists to its high sampling rates. Everything you need to discover new music and hear it at its best.
2.7
of 5
11
Reviews
Watchmaster
04/05/2018
United Kingdom
Soundbar speaker HTL5160B 3.1 CH
I bought this on the strengh of a review on a respected web site and it does not disappoint. It is a good looking, well made high quality product. Excellent materials and manufacture. What you expect from a brand with a long standing reputation like Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5160B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5160B Soundbar speaker
archy18
15/04/2018
United Kingdom
Pretty good but with some problems
Decent sound quality. Bought because it supports Spotify, which works very well. Bluetooth reception so bad that it is useless. My phone must be 50cm from the speaker to have flawless connection, Philips not testing their release products? For TV sound, HDMI connection with my TV (Philips also) works ok, sometimes soundbar gets confused but mostly it follows TV commands fine. I have no problems with the subwoofer connection, subwoofer located 1.5m from the main unit.
This review was made for HTL5160B Soundbar speaker
This review was made for HTL5160B Soundbar speaker
Renncur
18/12/2016
United Kingdom
Htl5160B/12 review
Bought this Philips soundbar for home cinema system replacement after reading good reviews on tech sites.Not as good as full surround system.But gives a good performance and you don't have speaker wires everywhere. The only problem I need to bring to your attention is when you download the new software update you can't connect the wireless subwoofer. I reset to factory settings and it connected with the soundbar immediately. I think you need to sort this issue out as a lot of buyers might think the subwoofer is broken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5160B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5160B Soundbar speaker
Availability of music service depends on country. Please visit the relevant music service website for details.
Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.