This is a decent soundbar (3.5*) that could be much better with little additional work. For instance, better EQ control. You're quite limited in how you can shape the sound, and must generally rely on the soundbar to set what IT feels is the best EQ curve. The Spotify feature works really well, but the Google Cast feature is less stellar. Also, you'd think this unit would work and play very well with other Philips products, but that doesn't seem to be the case, and it requires all sorts of button pressing and effort to get it to work properly with my Philips Smart TV and Philips Blu-Ray player. The most annoying thing is anytime we watch a disc on the BR player and pause the film, upon resuming, the sound is gone until we press (again) the "optical" input button on the soundbar remote. Little, annoying things like that really keep this from being a better product.