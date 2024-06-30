HSP5800/01
Effortless Set Up, Instant Peace of Mind.
Make the night bright with a motion-activated spotlight. This battery operated security camera can be set up quickly anywhere outdoor or in, with no wiring. Pair with a solar panel and you never even have to charge.See all benefits
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See every detail day or night with our highest resolutiuon security camera. 2K+ clarity featuring infrared and color night vision.
Fully outdoor certified with hardwearing materials that wont crack or peel
See in the dark in full color clarity with the built-in motion-activated spotlight
The battery-powered Wi-Fi camera is easy to set up and use, with local support at every step
All events are recorded on the MicroSD card* and can be reviewed once Wi-Fi is restored
Create an active zone so you only get alerts when motion is detected in the active area
Your smart camera can prioritize AI detection for movement, people and vehicles
Communicate instantly and clearly through the built-in speaker and microphone
Smart gravity sensors will activate the alarm siren and alert you if anyone tries to remove the wifi camera
Simply connect your camera to Wi-Fi, and your'e in control from wherever you are
Feel secure with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks plus biometric recognition to safeguard your app
Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.
Combine with an optional solar panel for infinite charging
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
Durability
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