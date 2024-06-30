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    Home Safety Solar Panel

    HSP5810/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Always charged when paired with a Solar Panel

    Pair with the Philips Home Safety Wireless Spotlight Camera (5000 Series) and you never have to charge your camera

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    Home Safety Solar Panel

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    Always charged when paired with a Solar Panel

    Feel Safe. Feel Home,

    • Charges in just 10 minutes
    • 4m cable
    • for Wireless Spotlight Camera
    Hassle-free & worry-free

    Hassle-free & worry-free

    Attach to the wall and plug into the camera

    Withstands any weather

    Withstands any weather

    Built to withstand all types of weather

    For Series 5000 Wireless Spotlight Camera

    For Series 5000 Wireless Spotlight Camera

    Compatible with the Philips Home Safety Series 5000 Wireless Spotlight Camera only

    Never worry about charging

    Never worry about charging

    Only 10 minutes of sunshine per day will power your Spotlight Camera round the clock*

    Adjustable bracket

    Adjustable bracket

    Find the right angle to capture the sunlight with an adjustable bracket

    4m charging cable

    4m charging cable

    Position up to 4 metres from your camera

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Cord length
      4 m
      Adjustable bracket
      Yes, rotates 360°
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      4.3W
      Voltage
      5.8
      Power Source
      Solar

    • Compatability

      Related Accessories 1
      HSP5800

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      239.3 mm
      Product Width
      142 mm
      Product Height
      13.7 mm
      Product Weight
      412 g

    • Durability

      Operating Temperature
      -20℃ to 60℃
      Weatherproof
      Yes
      IP rating
      IP67
      Case
      100% recycled paper
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • *based on average usage of 20 event triggers during the day and 10 times during the night for 10 seconds each record (30 % LED brightness at night)
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