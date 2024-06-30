Always charged when paired with a Solar Panel
Pair with the Philips Home Safety Wireless Spotlight Camera (5000 Series) and you never have to charge your camera See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Always charged when paired with a Solar Panel
Feel Safe. Feel Home,
- Charges in just 10 minutes
- 4m cable
- for Wireless Spotlight Camera
Hassle-free & worry-free
Attach to the wall and plug into the camera
Withstands any weather
Built to withstand all types of weather
For Series 5000 Wireless Spotlight Camera
Compatible with the Philips Home Safety Series 5000 Wireless Spotlight Camera only
Never worry about charging
Only 10 minutes of sunshine per day will power your Spotlight Camera round the clock*
Adjustable bracket
Find the right angle to capture the sunlight with an adjustable bracket
4m charging cable
Position up to 4 metres from your camera
Technical Specifications
-
General Specification
- Cord length
-
4 m
- Adjustable bracket
-
Yes, rotates 360°
- Warranty
-
2 years
-
Technical Specifications
- Power
-
4.3W
- Voltage
-
5.8
- Power Source
-
Solar
-
Compatability
- Related Accessories 1
-
HSP5800
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product Length
-
239.3 mm
- Product Width
-
142 mm
- Product Height
-
13.7 mm
- Product Weight
-
412 g
-
Durability
- Operating Temperature
-
-20℃ to 60℃
- Weatherproof
-
Yes
- IP rating
-
IP67
- Case
-
100% recycled paper
- User Manual
-
100% recycled paper
- *based on average usage of 20 event triggers during the day and 10 times during the night for 10 seconds each record (30 % LED brightness at night)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.