Search terms

1

Electric shaver

HS190
Overall Rating / 5
  • Close shave Close shave Close shave
    -{discount-value}

    Electric shaver

    HS190
    Overall Rating / 5

    Close shave

    Simple, compact and advanced two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close shave See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Electric shaver

    Close shave

    Simple, compact and advanced two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close shave See all benefits

    Close shave

    Simple, compact and advanced two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close shave See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Electric shaver

    Close shave

    Simple, compact and advanced two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close shave See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all AquaTouch Shavers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Close shave

      • Gift box
      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Individual floating heads

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • Battery operation
        • Cordless

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ4+

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.