ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Series 5000 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

Discontinued

Support

Series 5000Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

HR3573/91

Series 5000 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 352.6 kB
  • 24 March 2025

User Manual Philips Series 5000 Blender Core - English

  • PDF file, 3.3 MB
  • 18 September 2024

Troubleshooting