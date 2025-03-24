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2 year warranty
Series 5000 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar
Discontinued
Support
HR3573/91
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EU Declaration of Conformity
User Manual Philips Series 5000 Blender Core - English
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working