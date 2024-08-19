2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfectly fine results twice as fast
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.
ProBlend Crush Technology
You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.
Powerful but energy efficient 1000 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection
4.8
of 5
40
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
NgTS
19/08/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Capable blender that meets the family needs
We have been using it so much since we got it and like it. We wanted to buy another small blender cup which hope can purchase it online instead of going down to the Philips centre.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar
spacejelly
26/07/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
I love the glass jar
This is one blender that I keep buying from Philips and I wish that Philips will not discontinue it! The jar is glass and not plastic which makes it great when I blend ice! not afraid that the plastic will be scratched and that I willl be eating micro plastics.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar
Ivan goh
17/04/2022
Singapore
Verified buyer
reliable product
this product is 1000W quieter than my previous one whiich is 1400 W that I owned. Even the power is lower and yet not affecting the performance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar