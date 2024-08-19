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2 year warranty

  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast

Discontinued

Series 5000Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

HR3573/91

4.8

| (40) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

See all benefits

Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

  • ProBlend Crush Technology

2-year worldwide warranty

2-year worldwide warranty

You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

High-speed blender with powerful 1000 W motor

High-speed blender with powerful 1000 W motor

Powerful but energy efficient 1000 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

40

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

1

19/08/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Capable blender that meets the family needs

We have been using it so much since we got it and like it. We wanted to buy another small blender cup which hope can purchase it online instead of going down to the Philips centre.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

26/07/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

I love the glass jar

This is one blender that I keep buying from Philips and I wish that Philips will not discontinue it! The jar is glass and not plastic which makes it great when I blend ice! not afraid that the plastic will be scratched and that I willl be eating micro plastics.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

17/04/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

reliable product

this product is 1000W quieter than my previous one whiich is 1400 W that I owned. Even the power is lower and yet not affecting the performance.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR3573/91 Blender ProBlend Tech 1000W 2L Glass Jar

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