[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] ProBlend 6 is the latest Viva Collection and the one of the more powerful blender available in Philips. It comes with the standard 2L good glass quality jug and the additional of on-the-go bottle comes in useful. Like the HR2170 which we still has, this lastest blender is 100W more powerful with 700W in operation. The function are simillar with a dedicated Ice crushing selector which makes it super easy to use. Even my 9 year older kids is able to use un-supervise. He loves making smoothies and he can easily get use to operating it in minutes of introducing him to this new blender. He took under 30mins to prepare a healthy smoothies drink for us effortlessly. The linear speed adjustment helps to make the operation smooth and suction base holds the body on the counter firmly. The blades are removeable and easy to wash under running water. The parts are also dish washer safe. The additional on-the-go bottle comes in handy for me to prepare my protein shakes with fruits and yogurt thrown in. Then I would just change flipped it over to change the blades adaptor to the bottle cap and slot it into my office bag. In conclusion, this is a no-nonsense simple and easy to use blender recommended for busy executives.