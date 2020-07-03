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  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
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  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
  • Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR3556/00

3.7
| (22) Reviews
Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go
Philips blender with ProBlend 6 technology blends smoothly and crushes ice. Finer blending means you can enjoy healthier smoothies that provide a full days’ nutrients from fruits and vegetables.
See all benefits

With finer blending to include more fruit & veg

Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

  • 900 W

  • ProBlend 6

  • 2 L glass jar

  • On the Go bottle accessory

ProBlend 6 blending technology for finer results

We developed our ProBlend6 technology for effective blending and mixing, to ensure that all of the ingredients are finely blended.

Strong 900W motor

With 900W of power, your blender's motor is strong enough to blend your favorite ingredients smoothly and efficiently.

Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

22

Reviews

03/07/2020

한국

한국

홈플러스 2020.07.02. 구입

편하고 사용감이 좋습니다~! 처음 사보는 거라 가격대비 평은 못 하겠네요. 디자인도 괜찮고, 다만 미끄럼 방지가 오히려 살짝 불편합니다. 상품평도 넘 길게 쓰라고 하는게 젤 불편하네요 ㅎㅎㅎ

Pros

편리한 사용법

Cons

사용전 맞춤이 스위치였음 더 편할 듯합니다. 빼고 넣는 것이 살짝 불편합니다.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 블렌더

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 블렌더

15/06/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Briillian Power and seamless to use

This product is brilliant. 900W motor crushes whatever you put in the Jar. Smoothies and shakes feel so tasty if made using this blender. Thumbup to Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

20/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Healthy smoothies daily

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The blender is easy to be use. The power of the machines is strong. The fruit blend out is smooth and when you drink, you don’t really drink the fibrous of the fruit. One of the adding point is this set come with the on the go tumbler which after you blender your smoothie, you can bring it out or store it in the frigde to be drink later! Overall, it is an awesome blender to consider to purchase if you do not have one at home.

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

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