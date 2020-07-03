2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR3556/00
900 W
ProBlend 6
2 L glass jar
On the Go bottle accessory
We developed our ProBlend6 technology for effective blending and mixing, to ensure that all of the ingredients are finely blended.
With 900W of power, your blender's motor is strong enough to blend your favorite ingredients smoothly and efficiently.
From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.
3.7
of 5
22
Reviews
라파엘라
03/07/2020
한국
홈플러스 2020.07.02. 구입
편하고 사용감이 좋습니다~! 처음 사보는 거라 가격대비 평은 못 하겠네요. 디자인도 괜찮고, 다만 미끄럼 방지가 오히려 살짝 불편합니다. 상품평도 넘 길게 쓰라고 하는게 젤 불편하네요 ㅎㅎㅎ
Pros
편리한 사용법
Cons
사용전 맞춤이 스위치였음 더 편할 듯합니다. 빼고 넣는 것이 살짝 불편합니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 블렌더
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 블렌더
VarunS
15/06/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Briillian Power and seamless to use
This product is brilliant. 900W motor crushes whatever you put in the Jar. Smoothies and shakes feel so tasty if made using this blender. Thumbup to Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender
agnesboo
20/09/2018
Singapore
Healthy smoothies daily
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The blender is easy to be use. The power of the machines is strong. The fruit blend out is smooth and when you drink, you don’t really drink the fibrous of the fruit. One of the adding point is this set come with the on the go tumbler which after you blender your smoothie, you can bring it out or store it in the frigde to be drink later! Overall, it is an awesome blender to consider to purchase if you do not have one at home.
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender
This review was made for Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender