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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR3556/00
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All (3)
What is the function of the small lid?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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