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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Sambal Maker HR3448/00

Discontinued

Daily CollectionSambal Maker

HR3448/00

3.6

| (5) Reviews

Fresh Sambal in Seconds

Have fresh sambal in seconds without giving up taste, texture & aroma. Faster and easier way with similar taste and texture for family to enjoy

See all benefits

2/3 prefer sambal maker over pestle and mortar

Fresh Sambal in Seconds

  • 400 W

  • Patented S blade

  • 1.5 L Plastic Jar

  • ProBlend 4

Patented S Blade design

Patented S Blade Technology imitates human shearing action to stir and push ingredients to think, chunky sauce for desired sambal texture

1.5L Jar

1.5L Jar for healthy smoothies

Improved pouring by new spout

New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

5

Reviews

4
1

08/07/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The Best Sambal Maker

I like to eat sambal belacan, so this blander is the best choice to who don't like to use stone mortar.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker

Date of Use 2021-01-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker

Date of Use 2021-01-07

19/11/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great for making sambal

Design is stylish and really helpful for making sambal

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker

17/04/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Rubber blender always loose

The rubber ring part of bottom blender always took off and i didnt know where to find the spare part

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker

Date of Use 2018-04-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker

Date of Use 2018-04-17

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