Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
All removable blender parts can be cleaned in the diswasher.
Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.
This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.
Use mill accessory to grind any hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts and dried chili and peppers.
Patented S Blade Technology imitates human shearing action to stir and push ingredients to think, chunky sauce for desired sambal texture
1.5L Jar for healthy smoothies
New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.
New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily
