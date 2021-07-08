2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR3448/00
Fresh Sambal in Seconds
Have fresh sambal in seconds without giving up taste, texture & aroma. Faster and easier way with similar taste and texture for family to enjoy
400 W
Patented S blade
1.5 L Plastic Jar
ProBlend 4
Patented S Blade Technology imitates human shearing action to stir and push ingredients to think, chunky sauce for desired sambal texture
1.5L Jar for healthy smoothies
New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.
3.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Tashapinky
08/07/2021
Malaysia
The Best Sambal Maker
I like to eat sambal belacan, so this blander is the best choice to who don't like to use stone mortar.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker
Date of Use 2021-01-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker
Date of Use 2021-01-07
Pete4989
19/11/2018
Malaysia
Great for making sambal
Design is stylish and really helpful for making sambal
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker
MrShapit
17/04/2020
Malaysia
Rubber blender always loose
The rubber ring part of bottom blender always took off and i didnt know where to find the spare part
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker
Date of Use 2018-04-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3448/00 Sambal Maker
Date of Use 2018-04-17