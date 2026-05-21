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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Sambal Maker
Discontinued
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HR3448/00
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Have fresh sambal in seconds without giving up taste, texture & aroma. Faster and easier way with similar taste and texture for family to enjoy - English
All (2)
What is the function of the small lid?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
Contacting Philips
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