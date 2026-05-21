ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Sambal Maker

Discontinued

Support

Daily CollectionSambal Maker

HR3448/00

Daily Collection Sambal Maker

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Have fresh sambal in seconds without giving up taste, texture & aroma. Faster and easier way with similar taste and texture for family to enjoy - English

  • PDF file
  • 21 May 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you