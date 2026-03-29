ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Blender jar

Discontinued

Support

Daily CollectionBlender jar

HR2901/00

Daily Collection Blender jar

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

1.5 L plastic jar for your blender to prepare perfect end results for your smoothies, soups, dressings, milk shakes and more. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you