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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender jar
Discontinued
Support
HR2901/00
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1.5 L plastic jar for your blender to prepare perfect end results for your smoothies, soups, dressings, milk shakes and more. - English
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
Contacting Philips
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