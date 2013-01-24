Search terms
Fast, fresh and fun
The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, fresh and fun
The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy! See all benefits
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds
350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.
Thanks to its On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy of all your beverages everywhere.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic blender beaker.
With the blender's cord storage you can store your cord easily and it will keep your kitchen neat and tidy.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the blender jar.
The multi chopper accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetable like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications
Accessories