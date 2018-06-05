2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2874/01
Fast, fresh and fun
The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!
350 W
0.6 L
with mini chopper
On the Go bottle accessory
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds
350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.
3.1
of 5
7
Reviews
AzlinaAb
05/06/2018
Malaysia
Excellent
Easy to use, especially for a small portion of foods such as my baby early foods.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender
Edward
11/04/2017
Singapore
Versatile... Easy to use
Good for personal use.. Lots of options to choose to meet my personal food preparation needs.. It would be nicer to have 1 extra on the go bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender
redmondboy
21/06/2015
Singapore
EASY TO USE
USING THIS PRODUCT FOR MORE THAN A YEAR. VERY Easy and light. easy to clean. Good product form Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender