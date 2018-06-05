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Discontinued

Daily CollectionMini blender

HR2874/01

3.1

| (7) Reviews

Fast, fresh and fun

The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!

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Compact blender with portable 'On the Go' bottle

Fast, fresh and fun

  • 350 W

  • 0.6 L

  • with mini chopper

  • On the Go bottle accessory

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds

Blender with 350W motor power

Blender with 350W motor power

350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

7

Reviews

05/06/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent

Easy to use, especially for a small portion of foods such as my baby early foods.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender

11/04/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Versatile... Easy to use

Good for personal use.. Lots of options to choose to meet my personal food preparation needs.. It would be nicer to have 1 extra on the go bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender

21/06/2015

Singapore

Singapore

EASY TO USE

USING THIS PRODUCT FOR MORE THAN A YEAR. VERY Easy and light. easy to clean. Good product form Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2874/01 Mini blender

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