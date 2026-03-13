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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
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Daily Collection Mini blender
Discontinued
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HR2874/01
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All (2)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
My Philips Blender's blade is not rotating and I cannot blend or chop
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
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