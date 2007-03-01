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  • Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use

    Mini blender

    HR2860/80

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage.

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    Convenient and easy to use

    with dry and wet mill

    • 220W
    • 0.4 L plastic jar
    • with filter, mill and chopper
    • Pulse
    Wet mill

    Wet mill

    Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.

    2 beakers with lid

    2 beakers with lid

    2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

    Mill

    Mill

    Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      PP
      Color(s)
      Ivory with blue accents
      Material blender jar
      SAN
      Material knife
      Stainless steel

    • Accessories

      Mill
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      220  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity small jar
      200  ml
      Capacity blender jar
      1,5  l

    • General specifications

      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Speed setting
      1

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