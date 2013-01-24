Home
Daily Collection

Citrus press

HR2737/70
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily Freshly squeezed juice easily Freshly squeezed juice easily
    Freshly squeezed juice easily

    With this Philips citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design the citrus press can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up. See all benefits

    Freshly squeezed juice easily

      Dishwasher safe, compact citrus press

      • 0.4 L
      • 25 W
      • Auto reverse
      • Cord storage
      400 ml juice jug

      Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

      Cord storage

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with blue accents
        Material housing
        PP Plastic
        Material jug
        PP Plastic

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jug
        0,4  L
        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        25  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

