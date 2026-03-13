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2 year warranty
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2107/00
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Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Blender
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2107/00
All (3)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
The blender jar leaks. What should I do?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working