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Blender
Discontinued
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HR2068/20
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Important Information Manual Philips Blender
User Manual Philips Blender
All (3)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing