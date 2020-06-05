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2 year warranty

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Blender

HR2068/20

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.

See all benefits

Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with filter, mill and chopper

  • 5 speed and pulse

Filter for clear juice

Filter for clear juice

Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

Mill

Mill

Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

Chopper for chopping various ingredients

Chopper for chopping various ingredients

The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/06/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

escelent

strong, reliable, I have been using it for 11 years

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2068/20 Blender

Date of Use 2018-06-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2068/20 Blender

Date of Use 2018-06-05

22/02/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

This blender lasted 6 years of daily use.

This blender lasted 6 years of daily use. Great design and safety features. Recently it stop working properly. Some problem with the safety features. If I bypass the safety features it till work but decided to get a new blender Philips HR2120 with glass jar. The great thing is that the old blender jar works with the HR2120.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2068/20 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2068/20 Blender

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