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2 year warranty
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2056/30
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Blender
Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Blender
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender