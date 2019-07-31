2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1897/31
Unleash all the goodness into your glass
Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of your fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum of your ingredients. After juicing all parts can be rinsed clean in 1 minute thanks to its no sieve design.
MicroMasticating technology
Metallic Grey
LED feedback
Extra filter
Fruits and vegetables have many thousands of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum of your favorite ingredients and will help you to get up to 90%* of your fruits into the glass and not as waste.
Make delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables. You can juice all your favorite combinations and use this products even for those especial starch ingredients that are normally very difficult to juice such as bananas or mangos.</
Leaves and greens full of fibers are also great ingredients for healthy juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health adder to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even use certain kind of nuts, like the almond to prepare almond milk.
Awards
4.0
of 5
9
Reviews
inghnd59
31/07/2019
US
Verified buyer
Easy to use and clean
Machine is easy to use and clean. Putting it together the first few times was a challenge especially because I did not read the instructions thoroughly. So Phillips replaced the front of the machine that makes contact to run the juicer I got it down now so no more issues. great juicer and very compact which I like
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer
TaffyG
15/06/2019
US
Verified buyer
Compact - Efficient
Absolutely love this Juicer! Don't let the slim, compact design fool you! It does exactly what I need it to do and doesn't consume my counter space. I definitely would recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer
DanaK
10/06/2019
US
Verified buyer
One of better buys I have made
I was using an older juicer that required that I cut oranges in half and hold down on reamer for juice. I then put the juice through a strainer because my husband hates pulp. I can now peel the oranges, put in juicer and have perfectly strained juice. The pulp left behind is so dry. The cleanup is quick and easy. I am so very happy that I purchased this juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer
Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.