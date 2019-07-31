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  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass
  • Unleash all the goodness into your glass

Discontinued

Avance CollectionMasticating juicer

HR1897/31

4

| (9) Reviews

1 award

Unleash all the goodness into your glass

Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of your fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum of your ingredients. After juicing all parts can be rinsed clean in 1 minute thanks to its no sieve design.

See all benefits

MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

Unleash all the goodness into your glass

  • MicroMasticating technology

  • Metallic Grey

  • LED feedback

  • Extra filter

MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

Fruits and vegetables have many thousands of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum of your favorite ingredients and will help you to get up to 90%* of your fruits into the glass and not as waste.

Juice all your favorites, including bananas and mangos

Juice all your favorites, including bananas and mangos

Make delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables. You can juice all your favorite combinations and use this products even for those especial starch ingredients that are normally very difficult to juice such as bananas or mangos.</

Include leaves, greens and nuts in your drinks

Include leaves, greens and nuts in your drinks

Leaves and greens full of fibers are also great ingredients for healthy juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health adder to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even use certain kind of nuts, like the almond to prepare almond milk.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

9

Reviews

3
2

31/07/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

Easy to use and clean

Machine is easy to use and clean. Putting it together the first few times was a challenge especially because I did not read the instructions thoroughly. So Phillips replaced the front of the machine that makes contact to run the juicer I got it down now so no more issues. great juicer and very compact which I like

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer

15/06/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

Compact - Efficient

Absolutely love this Juicer! Don't let the slim, compact design fool you! It does exactly what I need it to do and doesn't consume my counter space. I definitely would recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer

10/06/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

One of better buys I have made

I was using an older juicer that required that I cut oranges in half and hold down on reamer for juice. I then put the juice through a strainer because my husband hates pulp. I can now peel the oranges, put in juicer and have perfectly strained juice. The pulp left behind is so dry. The cleanup is quick and easy. I am so very happy that I purchased this juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1897/34 Masticating juicer

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Disclaimers

  1. Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.