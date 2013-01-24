Search terms
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fruits and vegetables have many thousands of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum of your favorite ingredients and will help you to get up to 90%* of your fruits into the glass and not as waste.
Make delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables. You can juice all your favorite combinations and use this products even for those especial starch ingredients that are normally very difficult to juice such as bananas or mangos.
Leaves and greens full of fibers are also great ingredients for healthy juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health adder to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even use certain kind of nuts, like the almond to prepare almond milk.
The pre-clean function is a special program that squeezes last drops of juice out of the juicer while cleaning the inside of your product at the same time. This will help you to get the best from your fruits and vegetables and avoid that valuable juice goes to waste in the cleaning process.
With an easily detachable design and rimless parts, this juicer can be quickly cleaned using only tap water. Because there are no sharp edges, the fibers or particles of ingredients are rinsed away in seconds.
Our unique no sieve design allows the juice to flow seamlessly to your glass going through a filter that removes any unwanted part from the juice and is so easy to clean that you don’t need any brushes.
Fully integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions and keep your counter top clean at all times. Simply push the bottom of the juice outlet and without wetting your fingers the juice flow will stop.
LED gives you feedback when operating this juicer. After reassembling you will know when the product is ready to juice again of if you still need to place the parts in the right places. Everything with your safety in mind.
The optimized design with 11cm width allows you to keep the juicer always on your counter top, making it ready to juice at any time. It takes very little working space in storage as well as when in use because it is fully integrated, so you don’t need any external compartments when juicing.
Juicing directly into the glass allows you to tailor each glass to the taste of your family members, to avoid using and having to clean unnecessary parts and keeps your counter top clear.
Selection of your recipes and ingredients is an important part of your juicing experience. In this book we provide inspiration in 40 recipes and give you full guidance on the health benefits you get from those recipes.
All smaller removable parts of the juicer, such as the tray, the pusher and the juice jar can be stores inside the pulp container. This way you keep all parts safety stored and always know where to find them for your next juicing session.
