Avance Collection

Masticating juicer

HR1897/31
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  Unleash all the goodness into your glass
    Avance Collection Masticating juicer

    HR1897/31
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Unleash all the goodness into your glass

    Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of your fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum of your ingredients. After juicing all parts can be rinsed clean in 1 minute thanks to its no sieve design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,299.00
    Avance Collection Masticating juicer

    Unleash all the goodness into your glass

    Unleash all the goodness into your glass

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,299.00
    Avance Collection Masticating juicer

    Unleash all the goodness into your glass

      Unleash all the goodness into your glass

      MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

      • MicroMasticating technology
      • Metallic Grey
      • LED feedback
      • Extra filter
      MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

      MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

      Fruits and vegetables have many thousands of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum of your favorite ingredients and will help you to get up to 90%* of your fruits into the glass and not as waste.

      Juice all your favorites, including bananas and mangos

      Juice all your favorites, including bananas and mangos

      Make delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables. You can juice all your favorite combinations and use this products even for those especial starch ingredients that are normally very difficult to juice such as bananas or mangos.

      Include leaves, greens and nuts in your drinks

      Include leaves, greens and nuts in your drinks

      Leaves and greens full of fibers are also great ingredients for healthy juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health adder to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even use certain kind of nuts, like the almond to prepare almond milk.

      Pre-clean function squeezes last drops of juice out

      Pre-clean function squeezes last drops of juice out

      The pre-clean function is a special program that squeezes last drops of juice out of the juicer while cleaning the inside of your product at the same time. This will help you to get the best from your fruits and vegetables and avoid that valuable juice goes to waste in the cleaning process.

      Easily detachable and rinsed clean without any kitchen tool

      Easily detachable and rinsed clean without any kitchen tool

      With an easily detachable design and rimless parts, this juicer can be quickly cleaned using only tap water. Because there are no sharp edges, the fibers or particles of ingredients are rinsed away in seconds.

      Unique no sieve design for cleaning in under 1 minute

      Unique no sieve design for cleaning in under 1 minute

      Our unique no sieve design allows the juice to flow seamlessly to your glass going through a filter that removes any unwanted part from the juice and is so easy to clean that you don’t need any brushes.

      Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

      Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

      Fully integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions and keep your counter top clean at all times. Simply push the bottom of the juice outlet and without wetting your fingers the juice flow will stop.

      LED lights give you reassembly feedback

      LED lights give you reassembly feedback

      LED gives you feedback when operating this juicer. After reassembling you will know when the product is ready to juice again of if you still need to place the parts in the right places. Everything with your safety in mind.

      Slim juicer with all integrated parts

      Slim juicer with all integrated parts

      The optimized design with 11cm width allows you to keep the juicer always on your counter top, making it ready to juice at any time. It takes very little working space in storage as well as when in use because it is fully integrated, so you don’t need any external compartments when juicing.

      Juice directly into your glass

      Juice directly into your glass

      Juicing directly into the glass allows you to tailor each glass to the taste of your family members, to avoid using and having to clean unnecessary parts and keeps your counter top clear.

      Inspiring recipe book included

      Inspiring recipe book included

      Selection of your recipes and ingredients is an important part of your juicing experience. In this book we provide inspiration in 40 recipes and give you full guidance on the health benefits you get from those recipes.

      Detachable parts can be stored in the pulp container

      Detachable parts can be stored in the pulp container

      All smaller removable parts of the juicer, such as the tray, the pusher and the juice jar can be stores inside the pulp container. This way you keep all parts safety stored and always know where to find them for your next juicing session.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Filter
        • Jug
        • Recipe booklet

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Safety lock
        • Quickclean

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic Black

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Metal safety lock
        Material jar
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material waste container
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1  L
        Capacity pulp container
        1  L
        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Power
        200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        RPM
        300 RPM

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

          • Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.