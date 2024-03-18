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2 year warranty
Avance Collection Masticating juicer
Discontinued
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HR1897/31
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Masticating juicer HR1897/31
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Masticating juicer
All (8)
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Why does the pulp feel moist?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
How can I get the best juice output?
My juicer blocks when I’m disassembling it
There is no juice coming out of the appliance although I put in fresh fruits. What should I do?
There is a lot of juice left in the juicing unit, how can I get it out?
The power button flashes and the Philips juicer has stopped
The juicing screw of my Philips Juicer is stuck