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Aluminium Collection Juicer
Discontinued
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Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer - English
User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Juicer
All (7)
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Why does the pulp feel moist?
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked