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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionJuicer

HR1861/00

4.3

| (87) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug.

See all benefits

Unique micro-mesh filter and XL feeding tube

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 700 W

  • 2 L

  • XL tube

Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

87

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

A very capable unit...

This unit has worked favourably with everything we've thrown into it. Many units are not as user friendly. We just want to put in the material and simply juice it. That's what this does.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

The product is user friendly...

The Philips Aluminium Juicer Hr1861/00 is an excellent product, no hesitation in recommending it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

14/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compact, easy to clean

Had this juicer for 5 years. Only had to replace jug lid last year as broke trying to un-clip.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

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