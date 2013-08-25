2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug.
700 W
2 L
XL tube
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
4.3
of 5
87
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Navarre
25/08/2013
Australia
A very capable unit...
This unit has worked favourably with everything we've thrown into it. Many units are not as user friendly. We just want to put in the material and simply juice it. That's what this does.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Tully
25/08/2013
Australia
The product is user friendly...
The Philips Aluminium Juicer Hr1861/00 is an excellent product, no hesitation in recommending it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
wpfs
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Compact, easy to clean
Had this juicer for 5 years. Only had to replace jug lid last year as broke trying to un-clip.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer