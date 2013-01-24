Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Viva Collection

Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

HR1847/05
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort Maximum variety, minimum effort Maximum variety, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

    HR1847/05
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Maximum variety, minimum effort

    The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR359.00
    Find similar products

    Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

    Maximum variety, minimum effort

    The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes. See all benefits

    Maximum variety, minimum effort

    The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR359.00
    Find similar products

    Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

    Maximum variety, minimum effort

    The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Maximum variety, minimum effort

      Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

      • 350 W
      • 2 speeds
      • White/silver
      • Blender, chopper, grinder
      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      All detachable parts are dishwasher safe.

      Compact design for easy storage

      Compact design for easy storage

      Compact design for easy storage.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade for easy cleaning.

      350 W juicer with 2 speed options for soft and hard fruits

      350 W juicer with 2 speed options for soft and hard fruits

      Filter for clear juice and soy milk

      Filter for clear juice and soy milk

      Grind nuts, spices or herbs

      Grind nuts, spices or herbs with just a press of a button.

      Puree ingredients with the grinder

      Puree ingredients with the grinder and make dips and pastes.

      Chopped vegetables & herbs

      Enjoy your favorite salads with chopped vegetables & herbs.

      500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with silver accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pusher
        PP

      • General specifications

        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Suction feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        350  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Pulp container
        500  ml
        Capacity blender jar
        1  L

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes
        Blender jar
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Box dimension (WxHxD)
        232 x 330 x 470
        Product weight
        2.48  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.59  kg

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item