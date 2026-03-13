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2 year warranty
Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper
Discontinued
Support
HR1847/05
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EU Declartion of Conformity
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer; Blender and Chopper
All (9)
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Why does the pulp feel moist?
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
The blender jar leaks. What should I do?
My Philips Juicer vibrates excessively
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked