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2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1608/00

Daily Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Hand blender

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 11 March 2024

Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Hand blender

  • PDF file, 183.3 kB
  • 11 July 2024

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