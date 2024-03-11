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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
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HR1608/00
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
All (15)
Functionality (1)
How can I get the best results with the potato masher?
Can I process hot soups with the potato masher as well?
Is it normal that the force needed to fix the paddle to the masher bar gets less over time and/or that I no longer hear / feel a "click" when I assemble the paddle?
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
I cannot detach the mashing paddle from the Philips potato masher
The Philips hand blender does not mash cooked potatoes
I cannot connect the masher to my Philips hand blender.
I cannot attach the paddle to my Philips potato masher
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
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